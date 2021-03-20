No. 10 Maryland upends No. 7 UConn, 63-54, in NCAA Tournament

Hakim Hart broke free from Connecticut’s desperate full-court press and slammed home a dunk that sent the limited Maryland faithful at Mackey Arena wild.

On the other end of the court, the sophomore guard took a blow to the face that was ruled a charge. He lay on the ground for a moment before jumping to his feet to celebrate exuberantly with his teammates.

“We Want Bama! We Want Bama!” the Maryland crowd chanted with 24 seconds left.

After a 63-54 win over No. 7 UConn on Saturday night, the Terps are staying in Indianapolis for a Round of 32 matchup with second-seeded Alabama on Monday.

Junior guard Eric Ayala led Maryland (17-13) with 23 points, including 14 in the first half. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins and sophomore forward Donta Scott added 14 and 12, respectively.

James Bouknight, a first-team All-Big East selection, led UConn (15-8) with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting. UConn shot a season-low 32.3% from the field in the game.

Despite giving up 18 first-half rebounds, Maryland led 33-22 at halftime off the strength of a defense that limited UConn to 23% shooting from the field and Ayala’s strong half. The Terps ended the half on a 15-3 run, while the Huskies went scoreless over the final 3:38.

Maryland led by as many as 14 early in the second half, trading makes with UConn, including a sequence that included back-to-back-to-back dunks by Scott, UConn forward Adama Sanogo and Wiggins.

UConn got to within five, 53-48, after Bouknight found inside leverage for a post score over senior guard Darryl Morsell, with 2:53 left. Morsell (seven points) fouled out for just the second time this season with 1:50 left.

A pair of made free throws by Ayala — an extra one awarded because of a lane violation — gave Maryland a 55-48 lead with 2:36 left. A wrap-around pass in the lane to a cutting Hart for a layup put the Terps up by eight with 69 seconds left.