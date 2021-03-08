Gene Frenette: JU firing Jasick won’t correct long-standing hoops challenges

Here we go again: the men’s basketball program at Jacksonville University making bigger news for hiring/firing its head coach than anything it ever does on the court.

It happened again Monday when Tony Jasick got the ax after seven seasons, largely because he couldn’t revive a hoops mid-major with an archaic on-campus facility and is now up to 35 years and counting on being irrelevant.

Not since JU went to the NCAA tournament in 1986 under Bob Wenzel have the Dolphins been anything special. Yes, it had a brief comeback fling when now departed coach Cliff Warren led them to back-to-back regular season ASUN titles in 2009 and ’10, only to get pink-slipped as his tenure ended after three consecutive losing seasons. Even when JU gets a whiff of success, it struggles to sustain it.

Jasick becomes just another in a long string of coaches who came here full of promise, only to leave unfulfilled for the same reason: the job is more of a career-killer than a career-maker.

For too long, JU has pined for the basketball Camelot it had in the 1970s with Artis Gilmore and the late Rex Morgan, but there’s no Batman and Robin ready to walk through that door. No matter how much lipstick you put on the pig that is Swisher Gym, it’s still an old-looking high school gym that makes it near impossible to attract quality mid-major recruits, never mind real difference-making players.

Jasick got hired a week before his 36th birthday, a young, hot coach who parlayed a 25-win season at Indiana-Purdue (Fort Wayne) into a decent raise and moved his family to the Florida sunshine. On paper, it looked like a good decision, until reality sunk in and Jasick -- who declined to return messages about his dismissal -- started to realize just how difficult it was to recruit and keep good players at JU.

He learned the same hard lesson as Warren and Hugh Durham before him. Even in a lightly-regarded league like the ASUN, coaching the Dolphins – more so now with highly-financed Liberty as the standard-bearer – is probably the toughest job in the conference.

Making it doubly hard is the presence of the University of North Florida, a crosstown rival and ASUN member that has enjoyed consistent success during the last seven years of the Matthew Driscoll era. Here’s all you need to know why Jasick is an unemployed coach: his teams went 42-60 in league play, while UNF is 65-35 with three regular-season titles and one NCAA tournament appearance over the same time period.

When Dolphins’ AD Alex Ricker-Gilbert wouldn’t commit last week to Jasick being the head coach next season, it was a telltale sign he had become disposable. JU had endured a third consecutive losing conference record, so going through a COVID-19 truncated season and being unable to participate in the ASUN tournament wasn’t enough of a mitigating circumstance to save Jasick’s job.

“The evaluation occurs throughout the totality of a coach’s tenure and his staff,” said Ricker-Gilbert. “I’m not going to say I had a mindset [of Jasick being on the hot seat] going into this year. I just feel where this program is, we needed a fresh set of eyes and needed to move in a new direction.”

It was pretty much a rinse-and-repeat from what former JU athletic director Brad Edwards told the Times-Union in 2014 after he dismissed Warren, also a coach the previous AD hired, saying: “It’s not just won-loss record. The institution wants to move in a new direction.”

So where exactly does JU go? It’s not going to be able to attract a natural candidate like Florida State assistant Charlton Young, a former Dolphins’ assistant under Durham for two years (1997-99). He’s been a knockout recruiter for the Seminoles -- helping FSU bring in the likes of Malik Beasley, Jonathan Isaac and M.J. Walker – but probably makes too much money in Tallahassee to take on the task of reviving JU.

The position will attract a decent number of candidates because it’s still a Division I head coaching job, but Jasick’s replacement is going to have to go against higher-resourced or more enticing programs like Liberty, Lipscomb, Florida Gulf Coast, UNF and Bellarmine every year. Plus, North Alabama just made it to the ASUN championship game in a transition year from Division II and nearly upset Liberty.

Some of those schools may not sound like glamor basketball names, but the bigger point is JU lost any claim to that distinction a long time ago. Since going to the NIT in Wenzel’s last season (1987), the Dolphins have had 12 winning records in 34 years.

Now the next coach will have the benefit of JU opening a new $8 million practice facility near Swisher by the end of this year, but it doesn’t change the fact home games are taking place in a 1,000-seat gym that has rarely reached half capacity in recent years unless the opponent is UNF. As for returning home games downtown to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, that, too, is out of JU’s price range.

The bottom line is Ricker-Gilbert must try to acquire what UNF has had in place for several years: a quality coach in Driscoll who established a winning culture, has the recruiting benefit of a nice on-campus arena, and didn’t leave once the Ospreys achieved success.

As nearly four decades of history has proven, that’s a daunting challenge for every JU coach who takes it on.