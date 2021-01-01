Northwestern beats Auburn, 35-19, in the Citrus Bowl for its 4th straight bowl victory — and win No. 400 for retiring defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz

Northwestern earned its fourth bowl victory in a row Friday by taking down Auburn, 35-19, in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., cementing the once-underdog Wildcats as a consistent winner.

Led by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and its typically unbreakable defense, No. 14 Northwestern (7-2) capped a special season.

There was no bigger mark of improvement from last season’s disastrous 3-9 season than Northwestern’s quarterback play.

Ramsey, a transfer from Indiana, was a reliable force this season under new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, and he played perhaps his best game in the Citrus Bowl.

He connected on 24 of 35 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 50 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Northwestern’s defense has been remarkable all season, particularly in keeping teams out of the end zone.

Auburn had no better luck than most NU opponents, held to a field goal on a tough goal-line stand and reaching the end zone only once before a second meaningless touchdown with less than five minutes remaining. The Tigers converted only 2 of 13 third downs.

After an inspired, emphatic first quarter produced a 14-0 lead, Northwestern slogged through the second quarter and most of the third until getting a boost from Ramsey.

Ramsey scampered for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:34 left in the third for a 21-13 lead, avoiding a tackle to slip inside the pylon and reinvigorating the Wildcats.

The Tigers had inched nervously close at 14-13 after a pair of second-quarter field goals and a third-quarter 57-yard touchdown reception by Elijah Canion, who capitalized off busted Northwestern coverage.

Northwestern earned its early lead on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Raine.

The Wildcats separated themselves in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Cam Porter for a 28-13 lead.

Northwestern’s ground game was mostly ineffective, especially in the first half with 21 yards on 20 carries. Porter finished with 98 yards on 33 carries after finding second-half holes.

Ramsey connected again in the fourth quarter with Riley Lees for an 8-yard touchdown to begin the celebration in Orlando.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix supplied the Tigers’ spark, but it wasn’t enough. He finished 25 of 42 for 292 yards and a touchdown.

The victory was especially sentimental for Northwestern.

It marked Mike Hankwitz’s last game as defensive coordinator, a role he has filled at Northwestern since 2008, ending a 51-year career with his 400th career victory.

He spent the last moments of the game hugging fellow staff members and opening his arms to welcome the Gatorade bath with a smile.

“I knew these guys were going to play their hearts out,” Hankwitz said during an on-field ABC interview, motioning to his defensive players celebrating on the field behind him. He said his favorite part of coaching was developing relationships with players.

Fitzgerald handed him the game ball.

“It was an honor and a privilege,” an emotional Fitzgerald said of coaching with Hankwitz.

The game was also the last NU football game for athletic director Jim Phillips, who is moving on to become commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

There will be many postseason questions facing Northwestern — not only about the replacements for those two men.

Ramsey said he hasn’t decided whether he will return to Northwestern next season.

Many also will wonder about Fitzgerald’s future in Evanston. The former Wildcats linebacker reportedly is being eyed by NFL teams, as he has in the past.

Auburn was without several players, including leading running back Tank Bigsby, who sat out reportedly because of COVID-19 protocols. Receiver Anthony Schwartz opted out.

Northwestern also was without key players, including cornerback Greg Newsome, who recently declared for the NFL draft. Seven players have entered the transfer portal since the Big Ten championship game, including pass rusher Eku Leota.