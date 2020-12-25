Florida QB Kyle Trask among 4 Heisman finalists

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, but he appears to face steep odds to become the fourth Gator to win college football’s top individual award.

Trask joined Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as finalists revealed on ESPN Thursday night. The prize will be awarded on Jan. 5.

Once a front-runner for the Heisman, Trask lost some traction during consecutive losses by the Gators to close the season. But the redshirt senior’s record-setting resume proved to be too much for voters to ignore.

Trask has 11 more touchdowns and nearly 400 more yards than Jones, who ranks second in both categories among college quarterbacks. Trask set eight school records this season as he aimed to join UF Heisman winners Steve Spurrier (1966), Danny Wuerffel (1996) and Tim Tebow (2007).

“He is extremely smart. He knows what’s going to happen before it happens,” Tebow said on ESPN following the announcement of the finalists. “He throws with great anticipation and accuracy. That’s why he put up those video game-type numbers.”

Trask set a school record with 43 touchdowns passes and 4,125 passing yards.

Three first-half turnovers by Trask during a 37-34 Oct. 12 loss to LSU put his Heisman bid in jeopardy. But even in losses to LSU and Alabama, he passed for 882 yards with six touchdowns and ran for three scores.

Trask was not the only UF player recognized by Heisman voters.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, Trask’s go-to receiver the past two seasons, became the first tight end since Ken MacAfee in 1977 to finish in the top-10 in the Heisman voting, checking in at the No. 10 spot. Limited to eight games due to injuries, Pitts ended his junior and final season at UF with 43 catches for 770 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdown grabs, a school record at his position.

Pitts announced Sunday he would skip his senior season and next week’s Cotton Bowl to turn his attention to the 2021 NFL draft.

“He’s something we’ve never ever seen at the tight end position,” said ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, the winner of the 1991 Heisman.

While Pitts delivered a special season, Trask often carried the Gators’ offense that averaged 41.2 points per game this season.

When Pitts suffered a concussion and broken nose Nov. 7 against Georgia, UF’s offense was not as dynamic. Yet Trask threw five touchdowns to tight ends during Pitts’ two-game absence.