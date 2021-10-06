Saban: Alabama LB Sanders likely to miss game with injury

Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders (20) and Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright (3) tackle Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP

Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders is likely to miss the Texas A&M game with a hand injury.

Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Sanders is “probably going to be out for this game” Saturday for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Saban said the starting linebacker needed surgery on the hand.

“It was maybe a little worse than we thought, so he’s going to be game to game for a few weeks,” the Tide coach said. “We’ll just see how it goes.”

Alabama had already lost starter Christopher Allen at that position with a fractured foot sustained in the opener against Miami. Sanders had replaced Allen, who is likely out for the season.

Sanders has 20 tackles, with four quarterback hurries, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

That leaves freshman Dallas Turner, who was a five-star recruit, and Chris Braswell in line for more playing time.

“Those guys have played some but they’re obviously going to get more opportunity now,” Saban said.

