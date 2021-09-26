College Sports
St. Thomas (MN) thumps Butler in PFL debut
Cade Sexauer threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Tom Loeffler ran for two touchdowns and St. Thomas (MN) beat Butler 36-0 in its Pioneer Football League debut on Saturday.
St. Thomas (2-1, 1-0) went 35-1 in its last 36 games played on campus to close out its Division III membership, losing only in that span to eventual NCAA runner-up UW Oshkosh 34-31 in the 2016 NCAA playoffs.
The Tommies currently have a 28-game home-field regular-season win streak.
Loeffler scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Tommies up 7-0 in the first quarter. Early in the second, Sexauer led a 10-play, 92-yard drive that lasted almost six minutes and ended when he threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Josh Komis. Loeffler closed out the half with a 5-yard touchdown run for 22-0 advantage.
Bret Bushka threw for 177 yards and an interception for Butler (2-2, 0-1).
