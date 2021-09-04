COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: Alabama’s Young throws for four TDs

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

STARS

—Bryce Young, Alabama, became the first quarterback in school history to throw four TD passes in his debut as a starter, lifting the top-ranked Tide to a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami.

—Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, threw for 332 yards and three TDs to lead the Terps over turnover-prone West Virginia 30-24.

—Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, matched a Division I record with 30 tackles in a 52-7 loss to Nebraska.

—Will Levis, Kentucky, threw for career highs of 367 yards and four TDs to help the Wildcats blow out Louisiana Monroe 45-10.

—Riley Moss, Iowa, returned two first-half interceptions for TDs and the No. 18 Hawkeyes defeated No. 17 Indiana 34-6.

—Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, threw for 295 yards and four TDs to help the No. 8 Bearcats beat Miami of Ohio 49-14.

—Rasheen Ali, Marshall, scored four TDs in a 49-7 win over Navy.

— Justin Covington, Villanova, ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores in a 47-3 win over Lehigh.

—Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, had a career-high 206 all-purpose yards in a 61-14 win over Temple.

—Austin Reed, West Florida, threw for 380 yards and four TDs in a 42-36 win over McNeese.

—Westin Elliott, Merrimack, threw for 374 yards and four TDs in a 55-23 win over Division-II member.

—Dominic Gonnella, North Dakota State, carried 13 times for 135 yards and two scores in a 28-6 victory over Albany.

___

ROLLING TIDE

Looking very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title, No. 1 Alabama opened its season with a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Young in his first college start.

The sophomore from Southern California completed 27 of 38 for 344 yards, hooking up with Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and burying the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut. Mac Jones and Joe Namath had shared the school record with three scoring throws to begin their stints as the Tide’s No. 1 QB.

___

NUMBERS

23_Straight home-opening wins by North Dakota State with a 28-6 win over Albany.

25_Straight wins in home openers by No. 12 Wisconsin before a 16-10 loss to No. 19 Penn State.

30_Tackles by Fordham LB Ryan Greenhagen against Nebraska to tie a Division I record last matched Stetson's Donald Payne against Campbell in 2014.