No. 25 Arizona State to open against FCS Southern Utah

FILE - Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucsonm Ariz., in this Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, file photo. Daniels had a superb freshman season as Arizona State's starter, throwing for 2,748 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) AP

Southern Utah (0-1) at No. 25 Arizona State (0-0), Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Networks).

Line: Arizona State by 45 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona State should be able shake off some rust in a season of high expectations against an FCS opponent. The Sun Devils are among the favorites to win the Pac-12 South Division with a load of experienced players returning. Southern Utah is coming off a 45-14 loss to San Jose State.

KEY MATCHUP

Southern Utah's defense against Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels. The Thunderbirds had a hard time slowing San Jose State's offense last week (543 total yards) and will have their hands full with Daniels. The junior can extend plays with his legs and is a superb decision maker, turning it over just five times in 618 career plays.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern Utah: LB La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis. Watch a game with the Thunderbirds and No. 8 stands out on defense. The junior was an FCS All-American last year and is equally adept at stopping the run and rushing the passer.

Arizona State: CB Chase Lucas. Arizona State has one of the most experienced secondaries in the country and it's anchored by Lucas. The graduate senior is one of the best cornerbacks in the country and has turned into a vocal leader on a team full of experienced players.

FACTS & FIGURES

Southern Utah has lost 11 straight games against FBS opponents since beating South Alabama in 2013. ... Arizona State has won 19 straight season openers at Sun Devil Stadium. ... The Thunderbirds were picked to finish 11th of 13 teams in the Big Sky Conference in the preseason poll. ... Arizona State averaged 264.2 yards per game rushing in four games last season. Rachaad White averaged 10 yards per carry. ... Coach Demario Warren is 20-32 in six seasons at Southern Utah. ... Arizona State has ranked first, sixth and 11th nationally in turnover margin in its three seasons under coach Herm Edwards.