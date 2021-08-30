Jay Morris hired as assistant to Andy Enfield at USC

Jay Morris is joining coach Andy Enfield’s basketball staff as an assistant at Southern California.

Morris spent the last three seasons in the same position at San Diego State, where the Aztecs had a combined 74-20 record.

He had other assistant stints at Nevada, San Jose State and Cal State Northridge.

Morris spent multiple seasons at Long Beach State as director of player development and director of operations. He spent three years as an assistant and the strength coach at Westchester High in Los Angeles.