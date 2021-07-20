College Sports

Deion Sanders: “Treat me like Nick” Saban

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban “Nick.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick, Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later said. “Treat me like Nick.”

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

  Comments  

College Sports

Daniels, Corral, Young make trek from California to SEC QBs

July 20, 2021 9:47 PM

Business

Group licensing: A new way for college athletes to cash in

July 20, 2021 9:47 PM

National

Ball State the preseason favorite to win MAC football title

July 20, 2021 9:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service