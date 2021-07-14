UC Davis suspends varsity baseball team over allegations

A Northern California state university suspended its entire varsity baseball team and put the team's coaching staff on administrative leave while it investigates unspecified allegations of misconduct, officials said Wednesday.

The University of California, Davis, Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating the allegations, "and the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review, the university's intercollegiate athletics department said in a statement.

The investigation is expected to last for the first two months of the fall quarter that begins in September, but it is too soon to determine when team activities including practices may resume, the department said.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members,” the department said without elaborating.

It added that “the safety of students is of utmost importance” and that confidential resources like counseling are available to help those affected.

University spokeswoman Melissa Blouin did not immediately respond with more details or why they are being withheld, nor say when the allegations surfaced.

The team is at the bottom of the standings in the Big West Conference, with a record of eight wins and 32 losses this year.