Detroit Mercy names Gilbert as interim women’s hoops coach

Detroit Mercy has named LaTanya Collins as it's interim women’s basketball coach to replace AnnMarie Gilbert.

The school made the announcement Tuesday night, saying Gilbert has left the school.

Two months ago, Detroit Mercy retained Gilbert after an independent review of players’ concerns. The allegations against Gilbert led to the the Titans’ suspending their season in January and submitting a report to the NCAA.

Detroit Mercy had said it has implemented additional measures to make sure the program follows core values of the university as well as NCAA rules.

The Detroit News reported earlier this year that parents of every player on the team signed a letter and sent it to the school’s administration, detailing allegations that Gilbert inflicted emotional, mental and physical abuse on their children.

When the Titans season was suspended with a 1-13 record, athletic director Robert Vowels said the health and well-being of the athletes was the department’s top priority. Vowels said in January that he had talked with all players and members of the program about their concerns.