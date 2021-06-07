College Sports

Crews, LSU beat Oregon 4-1, stay alive at Eugene Regional

The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore.

Dylan Crews went 3 for 3 with a double and home run, Gavin Dugas hit a solo shot that gave LSU the lead for good in the top of the fourth innings and the Tigers beat Oregon 4-1 on Sunday night at the Eugene Regional.

Dugas finished 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two runs for LSU (37-23). The Tigers can clinch a Super Regional berth Monday with another win over No. 1 seed Oregon.

Dugas led off the fourth with a home run that made it 2-1 and then hit a triple to center field in the top of the sixth before scoring on a fielding error. Crews hit a solo home run to lead off the eighth and cap the scoring.

Gavin Grant and Tanner Smith hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the third inning and then Grant scored on a sacrifice fly in foul territory by Kenyon Yovan to tie it at 1-1 for Oregon (39-15).

Trent Vietmeier threw a scoreless inning before being relieved by Javen Coleman in the second. Coleman (3-1) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts over six innings and Devin Fontenot pitched two no-hit innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

