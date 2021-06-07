College Sports

ECU earns spot in Super Regionals with 9-6 win over Maryland

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Josh Moylan used a double, a hit-by-pitch and a groundout to drive in three runs and Zach Agnos added a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to propel No. 13 overall seed East Carolina to a berth in the Super Regionals with a 9-6 victory over Maryland in the Greenville Regional on Sunday.

The Pirates (44-15) scored in each of the first four innings to grab a 5-2 lead. Troy Schreffler's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Terrapins (30-18) within a run. Moylan's fielder's choice and Agnos' double plated three in the top of the eighth to put ECU up 8-4. Maxwell Costes hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring for Maryland.

Cam Colmore (7-1) was credited with the win, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Matt Bridges got the final four outs for his fifth save.

