College Sports

Hansen’s 13 K’s help Texas beat Fairfield for regional title

The Associated Press

Texas' Zach Zubia gets an RBI in the second inning against Fairfield in an NCAA college baseball regional tournament at Disch-Falk Field, Sunday on June 6, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Texas' Zach Zubia gets an RBI in the second inning against Fairfield in an NCAA college baseball regional tournament at Disch-Falk Field, Sunday on June 6, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Austin American-Statesman via AP) AP
AUSTIN, Texas

Pete Hansen had 13 strikeouts, Douglas Hodo III drove in four runs and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Fairfield 12-2 on Sunday night to win the Austin Regional.

Texas (45-15) outscored its opponents 33-5 in three regional games to advance to the best-of-3 Super Regionals.

Mike Antico walked to lead off the game and then scored after Ivan Melendez, Cam Williams and Hodo drew two-out walks and the Longhorns led the rest of the way.

Hansen (9-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits.

Antico scored when Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Hodo hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center to give Texas a 10-0 lead in the top of the third.

Owen Wosleger doubled down the left-field line to drive in Ryan Strollo and then scored Mike Handal reached on a throwing error in the third inning for Fairfield (39-5).

  Comments  

College Sports

ECU earns spot in Super Regionals with 9-6 win over Maryland

June 07, 2021 9:53 AM

College Sports

Heeke, CNU take out UConn in 14-9 elimination game

June 07, 2021 9:52 AM

College Sports

Vols beat Liberty 3-1, make 1st Super Regional since 2005

June 07, 2021 9:52 AM

College Sports

Pettway’s complete game lifts UCLA to regional final

June 07, 2021 9:52 AM

College Sports

Trimble, Southern Miss avoid elimination, beat Ole Miss 10-7

June 07, 2021 9:52 AM

College Sports

Nebraska stuns No. 1 overall seed Arkansas with 5-3 victory

June 07, 2021 9:52 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service