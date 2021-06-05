College Sports

Moore, Benefield homer as Dallas Baptist beats Oregon State

The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas

Cole Moore and Andrew Benefield each had a home run and two RBIs to help Dallas Baptist beat Oregon State 6-5 on Friday in the Fort Worth Regional.

Moore hit a two-run homer in the first, and Benefield walked with the bases loaded in the third followed by a solo shot in a three-run fifth. River Town and Jackson Glenn each added RBI hits in the fifth to give Dallas Baptist (38-15) a 6-1 lead.

Dominic Hamel (13-2) allowed just three hits through the first four innings before Oregon State's Ryan Ober led off the fifth with a solo home run. Greg Fuchs added a three-run homer for the Beavers in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Hamel struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Oregon State had two runners on with no outs in eighth but Kragen Kechely got the final two outs before picking up his second save of the season.

Kevin Abel (3-5) made his 16th start of the year for Oregon State (34-23). He walked eight and allowed three runs in three innings. Troy Claunch went 0 for 3, snapping a 17-game hitting streak.

  Comments  

College Sports

Elko’s grand slam sends Ole Miss past SE Missouri St. 6-3

June 05, 2021 12:56 AM

College Sports

Wells has 9 RBIs, Louisiana Tech beats Rider 18-2

June 05, 2021 12:56 AM

College Sports

Old Dominion beats Jacksonville 4-3 in Columbia Regional

June 05, 2021 12:56 AM

College Sports

Chick’s homer sparks Husker rally in win over Northeastern

June 05, 2021 12:56 AM

College Sports

Tawa’s 2 HRs help Stanford beat N. Dakota St. in regional

June 05, 2021 12:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service