Tuesday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — The Super League collapsed before a ball was kicked in the European breakaway competition after being abandoned by the six English clubs, leaving the Spanish and Italian participants stranded.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham throughout Tuesday evening deserted the proposal to launch a largely-closed midweek competition amid an escalating backlash from their supporters and warnings from the British government that legislation could be introduced to thwart it.

The Super League project was overseen by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who also signed up Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in Spain, and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Italy. The rival for the UEFA-run Champions League became unviable without the six clubs from the world’s richest league.

LONDON (AP) — Ryan Mason will lead Tottenham into the English League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday as the youngest manager in the club’s history after being installed as the replacement for the fired Jose Mourinho until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Mason retired from playing in 2018 on medical advice after failing to fully recover from a fractured skull following a clash of heads during a Premier League game the previous year.

He has been working with Tottenham’s academy’s players.

COURTS

USC was supposed to take the field on Tuesday for one of its final practices of the spring football season.

The Trojans decided football was secondary.

A short time after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for causing the death of George Floyd by holding his knee on the Black man’s neck, the Trojans decided that the day would be best served reflecting and participating in the national conversation about racial inequality and police brutality.

While some pro leagues braced for potential protests following the verdict, games went on as scheduled.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined “indefinitely,” the club announced on Tuesday evening.

Harden, who was acquired by Brooklyn in January in a trade with Houston, is averaging 25.2 points 10.9 assists and eight rebounds per game. He has not played since April 5 and was ruled out for a seventh straight game on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

NFL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The club announced its longtime coach has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers with one Super Bowl victory.

GOLF

The PGA Tour is awarding a $40 million bonus pool to the top 10 players who move the needle in golf, regardless of how they perform inside the ropes.

Some of the top players and managers have loosely hinted at the Player Impact Program since the start of 2020. That was about the time the proposed Premier Golf League funded in part by Saudi money was trying to lure the top players to join an international tour.

Golfweek was the first to report the Players Impact Program started in January.

The top 10 are determined by an “impact score” derived using various brand-related metrics to measure popularity.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown State football on Tuesday was placed on probation for two years and hit with recruiting sanctions by the NCAA after the school and the association agreed several rules violations were committed under former head coach Bo Pelini.

Using the NCAA’s negotiated resolution process, the school agreed it failed to monitor its football program when it permitted three staff members to recruit off campus without completing the coaches’ certification test for 2019-20 academic year.

An assistant coach was also found to have recruited a player at a Division II school without knowing he was not in the transfer portal and without notifying the player’s school.

WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jennifer Rizzotti, who was the point guard on UConn’s first national championship team before playing professionally and then becoming a college basketball coach, has been named president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

Rizzotti, who was part of two WNBA championships with the Houston Comets, will be responsible for the overall business operations and marketing strategies for the team, the Sun announced Tuesday.

OBITUARY

The father of West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has died. Charlie Huggins, who led high school basketball teams to three Ohio state championships, was 87.

James Gardner of Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville, Ohio, said Charlie Huggins died Tuesday. No official cause of death has been released.

Charlie Huggins won Ohio small-school titles as a coach in 1967, 1972 and 1976. He compiled a 398-74 career record in 20 seasons, including a 26-0 mark during Bob Huggins’ senior season at Indian Valley South High School in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, in 1972.

Charlie Huggins was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.