Centre College $50 million project includes athletic center

The Associated Press

DANVILLE, Ky.

Centre College is planning a $50 million campus project that will add a new athletics building with an Olympic-length pool and indoor track.

The small Kentucky college announced the project on Monday, saying it is the “largest, most comprehensive construction project to date” on the campus.

Groundbreaking is planned for October and it is expected to be finished within 18 months, the college said. The project is already partially funded with early gifts funding most of the projected cost.

The pool will include a new diving well and seating for 700 and the new indoor track will have event seating for 800. The project will also include a 5,000-square-foot strength and performance center.

