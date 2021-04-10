Wright barrels 6 yards for winning TD as Weber wins Big Sky

Daniel Wright stiff-armed his way around left end and managed to graze the ball past the pylon to score the winning touchdown on a 6-yard carry, lifting Weber State to a 20-15 victory over Idaho State on Saturday to nail down the Big Sky Conference championship with it's automatic berth into the post-season.

Marque Collins sealed the win, and an undefeated season, when he intercepted Ty Vander Waal near midfield with 66 seconds remaining.

Third-ranked Weber State (5-0, 5-0) eked past the upset-minded Bengals (2-4, 2-4) to win a fourth consecutive conference title and earn a spot in this season's truncated 16-team FCS playoff.

The Wildcats led 14-12 with seven minutes left when Idaho State, beginning at its own 10-yard line, flashed downfield to the Weber 15 when Vander Waal connected with Tanner Conner on a 55-yard catch-and-run. Malakai Rango rushed 11 yards to a first-and-goal at the 4, but the Bengals were forced to settle for a Kevin Ryan 23-yard field goal to lead 15-14.

Wright capped the 76-yard touchdown drive on the next possession. Bronson Barron was 15-for-24 passing for 258 yards for Weber State. Dontae McMillan rushed for 90 yards and a TD, Wright gained 35.

Vander Waal was 19-of-41 passing for 268 yards with Conner catching six passes for 98 yards for the Bengals.