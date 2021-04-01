Division II East Central (Okla.) beats FCS Tarleton State

Ontario Douglas carried it 29 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Keonte Lusk made an interception with 22 seconds remaining, and Division II East Central (Okla.) beat Tarleton State 21-14 on Thursday night.

Tarleton nearly tied it with three minutes left but fumbled it near the end zone. East Central punted it seven plays later to give Tarleton the ball back with 36 seconds left, but Lusk sealed it on the East Central sideline.

Miles Davis added a rushing score for East Central. Kenny Hrncir passed for 137 yards, and Douglas made six catches for 41 yards.

Steven Duncan was 16-of-38 passing for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Tarleton (5-3), which concluded its spring season. Tariq Bitson caught six passes for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Benjie Franklin opened the scoring for Tarleton by returning a blocked punt 68 yards. He's also returned a fumble for a touchdown this season, and ran back a blocked PAT for a safety.

Tarleton got within 21-14 with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter when Bitson outjumped his defender in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. He also had a 38-yard reception on third down to keep the drive going.