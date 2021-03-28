‘92 Heisman winner Ward named trustee for Florida college

Charlie Ward, the 1992 Heisman Trophy winner and former NBA player, has been named a trustee for a Florida community college.

Gov. Ron DeSantis picked Ward on Friday to the Tallahassee Community College District Board of Trustees.

Ward was a star player at Florida State University in both football and basketball. He led the football team as quarterback to the 1993 national championship, then was chosen by the New York Knicks in basketball in the first round. He played 11 seasons in the NBA.

"The appointment of Charlie Ward by Gov. DeSantis will help amplify the visibility of the College and its unwavering commitment to providing accessible high-quality education, keeping tuition affordable and supporting economic development in our community,” TCC President Jim Murdaugh said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Ward is the current head coach of Florida State University Schools boys basketball team.

His appointment must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.