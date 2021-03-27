College Sports

Washington’s 3 TDs help Valparaiso sink Butler 28-25

The Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Robert Washington ran for 120 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air and Valparaiso held off Butler 28-25 on Saturday.

Down 17-7, Washington's 5-yard run finished a seven-play, 73-yard drive that reduced Valparaiso's deficit to 17-14 with 7:36 left in the third.

His 9-yard scoring reception from Chris Duncan with 10:49 left to play gave Valpo (2-1, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) a lead it wouldn't surrender. The score capped a 14-play, 72-yard drive that lasted 7 1/2 minutes.

Later, Keyon Turner picked off Butler quarterback Sam Brown and returned it 12 yards to the Bulldogs' 1-yard line to set up Washington's third score of the day.

The Bulldogs countered with a 16-play, 83-yard drive that ended when Brown ran it in from 12-yards out, and the 2-point conversion made it a 28-25 contest with 91 seconds to go. Valparaiso recovered the on-side kick and killed the clock to end it.

Brown threw for 226 yards for Butler (0-3, 0-3).

