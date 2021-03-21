Ohio meets Creighton in Second Round

No. 13 seed Ohio (17-7) vs. No. 5 seed Creighton (21-8)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Creighton are set to collide in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Creighton earned a 63-62 win over UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game, while Ohio won 62-58 against Virginia in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 38 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Zegarowski has accounted for 53 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Creighton is 14-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 7-8 when opponents exceed 68 points. Ohio is 15-0 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer, and 2-7 on the year when teams score any more than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is rated second among Big East teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

