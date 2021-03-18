Clemson, Rutgers meet in First Round

No. 10 seed Rutgers (15-11) vs. No. 7 seed Clemson (16-7)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Clemson are set to face off in a NCAA first round matchup. Clemson lost 67-64 to Miami on March 10, while Rutgers fell 90-68 against Illinois on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Aamir Simms has averaged 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Clyde Trapp is also a primary contributor, putting up seven points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jacob Young has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Rutgers field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Tigers are 5-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Clemson has 50 assists on 72 field goals (69.4 percent) over its previous three games while Rutgers has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Clemson has held opposing teams to 62 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams. The Tigers have allowed a mere 58 points per game over their last five games.

