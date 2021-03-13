Ohio State, Michigan meet in Big Ten semis

Ohio State (20-8, 14-8) vs. Michigan (20-3, 15-3)

Big Ten Tourney Semifinals, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State is ready to face Michigan with the winner punching its ticket the Big Ten championship game. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 21, when the Wolverines shot 53.4 percent from the field and went 11 for 23 from 3-point territory en route to the 92-87 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively scored 35 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Buckeyes scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT E.J.: E.J. Liddell has connected on 34.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 18-0 when they shoot at least 71.4 percent from the foul line and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.5 percent or worse, and 6-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 206 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 8 of 24 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 337th among Division I teams).

