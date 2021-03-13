Iona faces Fairfield in MAAC finals

Iona (11-5, 9-3) vs. Fairfield (10-16, 10-11)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Championship, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona is set to meet Fairfield in the Championship of the MAAC tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 12, when the Stags shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting Iona to just 32.7 percent en route to the 15-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Taj Benning, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have combined to score 47 percent of Fairfield's points this season and 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Iona, Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have combined to score 51 percent of the team's points this season.ROBUST ROSS: Ross has connected on 40 percent of the 105 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He's also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Fairfield is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 10-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gaels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Stags. Fairfield has 25 assists on 63 field goals (39.7 percent) over its past three contests while Iona has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 73 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25