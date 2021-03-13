Georgetown meets Creighton in Big East finals

Georgetown (12-12, 10-9) vs. Creighton (20-7, 16-6)

Big East Conference Tourney Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and Creighton are set to do battle in the Championship of the Big East tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 9, when the Bluejays outshot Georgetown 44.1 percent to 27.6 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers on the way to a 63-48 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAHVON: Jahvon Blair has connected on 34.3 percent of the 178 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 31 over the last five games. He's also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgetown is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 7-12 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Creighton is 13-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 7-7 whenever teams score more than 68 on the Bluejays.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the country. The Georgetown defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 317th among Division I teams).

