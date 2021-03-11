UTSA meets WKU in CUSA quarters

UTSA (15-10, 10-7) vs. No. 1 seed Western Kentucky (18-6, 11-3)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CUSA semifinals is up for grabs as UTSA matches up against Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky earned a 60-57 win over Old Dominion on Saturday, while UTSA got a 72-62 win against Charlotte on Wednesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson and Carson Williams have combined to score 41 percent percent of Western Kentucky's points this season. For UTSA, Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's total scoring.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 37.9 percent of the 169 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 13 for 25 over his last three games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 15-2 when scoring at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Roadrunners have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has 35 assists on 65 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while UTSA has assists on 68 of 118 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 20.4 free throws per game this season and 23 per game over their last three games.

