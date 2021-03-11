DePaul, UConn meet in Big East quarters

DePaul (5-13, 3-13) vs. No. 3 seed UConn (14-6, 11-6)

Big East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is set to match up against UConn in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. UConn swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Huskies created 24 DePaul turnovers and turned the ball over just 14 times en route to a seven-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: DePaul's Charlie Moore, Pauly Paulicap and Ray Salnave have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Blue Demons points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Moore has had his hand in 45 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. Moore has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: DePaul is 0-9 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. UConn is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. UConn has an assist on 42 of 93 field goals (45.2 percent) over its past three matchups while DePaul has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Huskies have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

