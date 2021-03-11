Ohio State meets Minnesota in Big Ten tourney

Minnesota (14-14, 7-14) vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State (18-8, 12-8)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is set to meet Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 3, when the Golden Gophers shot 43.6 percent from the field while limiting Ohio State's shooters to just 31.1 percent on their way to the 17-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 34 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 33 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has accounted for 43 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Gophers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has 32 assists on 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Minnesota has assists on 32 of 59 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

