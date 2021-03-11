Ga. Tech meets Miami in ACC quarters

Miami (10-16, 6-15) vs. No. 4 seed Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is set to face off against Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 20, when the Yellow Jackets outshot Miami 57.1 percent to 39.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to an 87-60 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 67 percent of Georgia Tech's scoring this season including 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Miami, Kameron McGusty, Elijah Olaniyi and Nysier Brooks have collectively scored 37 percent of the team's points this season, including 53 percent of all Hurricanes points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 34 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Georgia Tech has 56 assists on 91 field goals (61.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH: Georgia Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.2 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams. That figure has climbed to 22.8 during the team's six-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25