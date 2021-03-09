Prairie View faces MVSU in SWAC quarters

No. 8 seed Mississippi Valley State (2-21, 2-13) vs. No. 1 seed Prairie View (14-4, 13-0)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the SWAC semifinals is on the line as Mississippi Valley State matches up against Prairie View. Prairie View swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Feb. 25, when the Panthers forced 27 Mississippi Valley State turnovers and turned the ball over just 11 times en route to an 82-62 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Delta Devils are led by Caleb Hunter and Terry Collins. Hunter is averaging 12.1 points while Collins is putting up 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Cam Mack and Jawaun Daniels, who have combined to score 26 points per outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hunter has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Mississippi Valley State is 0-20 when opposing teams score 68 or more points. Prairie View is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 68 points. The Panthers have averaged 71.2 points per game over their last five.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Delta Devils have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Prairie View has an assist on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) across its past three outings while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 44 of 65 field goals (67.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has allowed only 63.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Panthers 29th among Division I teams. The Mississippi Valley State offense has averaged 56.5 points through 23 games (ranked 324th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25