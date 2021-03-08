Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Canisius 78-76 in MAAC

Dontrell McQuarter scored on a layup with 28 seconds to go and grabbed the clinching rebound after the final miss to give 11th-seeded Rider a 78-76 win over sixth-seeded Canisius in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tourney on Monday night.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points and Allen Powell 19 points for Rider (6-16). McQuarter added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had seven rebounds.

Jordan Henderson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (7-6), who missed three shots and had a turnover after McQuarter's basket. Armon Harried added 15 points and eight rebounds. Malek Green had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25