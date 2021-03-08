College Sports

Elon faces Hofstra in CAA semis

The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Elon (9-8, 6-7) vs. Hofstra (13-9, 9-6)

Colonial Conference Tourney Semifinals, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CAA championship game is up for grabs as Elon and Hofstra are set to do battle. Hofstra earned an 83-75 win over Delaware in its most recent game, while Elon won 72-71 against James Madison in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hofstra's Jalen Ray has averaged 19.3 points while Isaac Kante has put up 13 points and 10.3 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Hunter McIntosh has averaged 15.8 points while Ikenna Ndugba has put up 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MCINTOSH: McIntosh has connected on 35.6 percent of the 132 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 89.3 percent of his free throws this season.

BALL SECURITY: Elon is 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer and 4-8 when it exceeds 10 turnovers. Hofstra is 9-0 when it records 10 or fewer turnovers and 4-9 when allowing any more than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Hofstra has 45 assists on 86 field goals (52.3 percent) over its past three games while Elon has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Pride have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game and 12.2 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

