Miller leads UNC Greensboro over E. Tennessee St. 77-65

Isaiah Miller scored 21 points, including a monster dunk with just over a minute left, and UNC Greensboro defeated East Tennessee State 77-65 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday.

Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and seven assists for top-seeded UNC Greensboro (20-8), which was making a third semifinal appearance in the last four seasons. No. 5 seed East Tennessee State (13-12) was the reigning SoCon champion.

Ledarrius Brewer pulled ETSU as close as 54-52 when he converted a three-point play with 12:23 remaining and, after UNCG rebuilt the lead to ten, Ty Brewer cut it to 65-60 with a 3-pointer at the 5:16 mark. The Bucs didn't get any closer.

ETSU led for much of the first half before a Miller 3 put the Spartans up 40-39 at the break. Kaleb Hunter scored a 3 off the second-half tip and Miller followed with a steal and a layup as UNCG took over and led the entire final period.

Ty Brewer had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Buccaneers, David Sloan added 13 points and Ledarrius Brewer 11 with six rebounds.

UNCG will face the winner of No. 7 seed Mercer and sixth-seeded VMI in Monday's title game.

