Carter leads Delaware St. over Morgan St. 82-75

Myles Carter had a career-high 24 points plus 11 rebounds as Delaware State defeated Morgan State 82-75 on Saturday.

John Stansbury had 16 points for Delaware State (3-16, 1-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dominik Fragala added 12 points. Ameer Bennett had 10 points.

Lagio Grantsaan had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (12-7, 7-5). Troy Baxter added 19 points and four blocks. De’Torrion Ware had 16 points.

The Hornets registered their first win in four tries against the Bears this season. In the most recent matchup, Morgan State defeated Delaware State 92-67 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25