Buster scores 20 to carry Lamar past McNeese St. 60-51

LAKE CHARLES, La.

Davion Buster had 20 points as Lamar beat McNeese State 60-51 on Saturday.

Anderson Kopp had 15 points for Lamar (8-17, 7-10 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Kasen Harrison added seven assists. Avery Sullivan had nine rebounds.

McNeese State totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Carlos Rosario had 13 points for the Cowboys (10-13, 4-11). Collin Warren added 12 points. Keyshawn Feazell had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Lamar defeated McNeese State 64-56 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

