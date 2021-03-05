College Sports

Morgan’s late free throw sends E. Michigan past W. Michigan

The Associated Press

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Noah Morgan scored 11 points and sank 1 of 3 foul shots with a second left to send Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan 64-63 on Friday night.

Yeikson Montero scored 20 points for the Eagles (6-12, 3-11 Mid-American Conference) as they ended their eight-game road losing streak. Bryce McBride scored 14 points and Ty Groce added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Josiah Freeman had 17 points for the Broncos (5-16, 4-12). Greg Lee added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Titus Wright scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

94 words

  Comments  

College Sports

Jackson triple-double carries Toledo over Ball St. 89-70

March 05, 2021 9:42 PM

College Sports

Flowers scores 34 to lift South Alabama past UL Monroe 80-72

March 05, 2021 9:23 PM

College Sports

Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

March 05, 2021 9:23 PM

College Sports

Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67

March 05, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service