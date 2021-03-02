College Sports

Roddy scores 22 to carry Colorado St. past Air Force 74-44

The Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

David Roddy had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Colorado State easily beat Air Force 74-44 on Monday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 15 points for Colorado State (16-4, 13-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Kendle Moore added 10 points. Adam Thistlewood had nine rebounds.

Chris Joyce had 10 points for the Falcons (5-19, 3-17). Joseph Octave added six rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Colorado State defeated Air Force 72-49 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

