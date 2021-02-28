College Sports

Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Western Illinois 95-59

The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Max Abmas scored 25 points as Oral Roberts romped past Western Illinois 95-59 on Sunday.

Kareem Thompson had 12 points for Oral Roberts (13-10, 10-5 Summit League) as did Kevin Obanor, who also collected 12 rebounds. Nate Clover III had nine rebounds.

Colton Sandage had 18 points for the Leathernecks (7-14, 5-9). Adam Anhold added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ramean Hinton had nine rebounds.

Will Carius, who led the Leathernecks in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only three on 1-of-9 shooting. The Leathernecks shot just 25% and made only 3 of 24 from the arc.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 85-81 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Adamu scores 21 to lift Montana St. over Idaho 71-61

February 28, 2021 7:49 PM

College Sports

Jacksonville St. dominates Tennessee Tech in 27-10 win

February 28, 2021 7:47 PM

College Sports

Griesel carries North Dakota St. over South Dakota 89-77

February 28, 2021 7:31 PM

College Sports

Tarke scores 31 to lift CSU past Delaware St. 94-74

February 28, 2021 7:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service