Oral Roberts looks for home win vs W. Illinois

Western Illinois (7-13, 5-8) vs. Oral Roberts (12-10, 9-5)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks for its fifth straight win over Western Illinois at Mabee Center. The last victory for the Leathernecks at Oral Roberts was a 63-60 win on Feb. 8, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Oral Roberts' Max Abmas has averaged 24.8 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 19 points and 9.9 rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Will Carius has averaged 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while Tamell Pearson has put up 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.CLUTCH CARIUS: Carius has connected on 41.8 percent of the 122 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Illinois is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Oral Roberts has 32 assists on 81 field goals (39.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 23 of 75 field goals (30.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts managed to score exactly 200 points across two matchups against Western Illinois last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25