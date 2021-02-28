Starks lifts CS Northridge past CS Bakersfield 90-87

Read Next

They knew they would hold onto first place in the Pac-12 Conference standings no matter what happened, the UCLA Bruins gifted the top spot by virtue of their hated rival getting flattened earlier in the evening.

The Bruins came out against Colorado on Saturday night and played as if buoyed by the chance for some separation. They were patient on offense and played some of their best half-court defense of the season, staying with every shooter not named McKinley Wright IV.