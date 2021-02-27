College Sports

Marshall hangs on for 73-72 win over North Texas

The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Andrew Taylor matched his season high with 20 points and Marshall was able to hold off the North Texas for a 73-72 win on Saturday.

Taevion Kinsey had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (13-6, 7-5 Conference USA).

Javion Hamlet had 28 points and made a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to pull North Texas within one of Marshall.

The Mean Green (13-7, 9-3) had their four-game win streak was snapped. James Reese added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 13 points.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Mean Green. North Texas defeated Marshall 77-65 on Friday.

