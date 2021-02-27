College Sports

Ledoux scores 17 to carry Louisiana Tech past Rice 79-58

RUSTON, La.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Kalob Ledoux each came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Louisiana Tech to a 79-58 win over Rice on Saturday.

Isaiah Crawford added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Amorie Archibald had 10 points for Louisiana Tech (19-6, 12-4 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Quincy Olivari had 16 points and six rebounds for the Owls (12-12, 6-10), who have now lost four straight games. Riley Abercrombie added 15 points, and Max Fiedler had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 101-57 last Friday.

