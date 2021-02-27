College Sports

Brown lifts Weber State over Sacramento State 72-70

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Zahir Porter scored 20 points, Isiah Brown made an uncontested layup with 1.5 seconds to go, and Weber State narrowly beat Sacramento State 72-70 on Saturday.

Brown finished with 18 points for Weber State (16-5, 11-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Dillon Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Michal Kozak had seven rebounds. Porter hit 9 of 12 shots.

Ethan Esposito tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (7-10, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler each had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 82-73 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Northern Iowa shuts out YSU 21-0 as Williams scores twice

February 27, 2021 4:45 PM

College Sports

North Dakota upsets South Dakota State 28-17

February 27, 2021 4:42 PM

College Sports

Simms, Dawes each score 19 as Clemson wins 5th straight

February 27, 2021 4:34 PM

College Sports

Gondrezick saves No. 18 West Virginia against Kansas 72-68

February 27, 2021 4:34 PM

Men's Basketball

Franz Wagner, Michigan roll past Indiana, 73-57, stand one win from Big Ten title

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service