College Sports

Azore carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas St. 73-71

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

David Azore was fouled as he hit the go-ahead 3-pointers as time expired Texas-Arlington narrowly beat Arkansas State 73-71 on Friday night.

Azore finished with a season-high 22 points and Shahada Wells scored 20 or the Mavericks. Wells also had seven assists.

There were three lead changes in the final 12 seconds. Azore made two free throws make it 69-68 but Marquis Eaton converted a three-point play to put Arkansas State up by two with seven seconds to go. Wells took the inbounds pass and raced down the court before passing to Azone, who pump faked as a defender flew by and then was fouled by a different defender as he hit a 3 at the buzzer. He hit the and-1 free throw to cap the scoring.

Sam Griffin had 11 points for Texas-Arlington (12-12, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Patrick Mwamba added 5 points and five blocks.

Marquis Eaton had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-11, 7-7). Norchad Omier added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Keyon Wesley had seven rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 2-1 against the Red Wolves on the season. In the most recent matchup, Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 65-64 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Thacker scores 22 to lift Idaho past Montana St. 74-69

February 26, 2021 10:19 PM

College Sports

Marin scores 20 to lead S. Utah past N. Arizona 92-62

February 26, 2021 10:12 PM

College Sports

Ledoux scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech past Rice 101-57

February 26, 2021 10:09 PM

College Sports

Brodie scores 21 to lead Drake over Bradley 80-71

February 26, 2021 10:07 PM

College Sports

LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43

February 26, 2021 10:04 PM

College Sports

Mostafa scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 75-59

February 26, 2021 9:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service