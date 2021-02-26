Ledoux scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech past Rice 101-57

Kalob Ledoux had a season-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech rolled past Rice 101-57 on Friday night.

Ledoux made 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (18-6, 11-4 Conference USA), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Isaiah Crawford added 16 points and three blocks. Cobe Williams had 12 points.

It was the first time this season Louisiana Tech scored at least 100 points.

Louisiana Tech posted season highs with 17 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Louisiana Tech scored 55 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Cameron Sheffield had 17 points for the Owls (12-11, 6-9). Quincy Olivari added 16 points and six rebounds. Travis Evee had 12 points.

