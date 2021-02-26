No. 22 South Dakota State women clinch Summit League title

Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and No. 22 South Dakota State beat UMKC 73-53 on Friday night to clinch the Summit League regular-season title.

Burckhard was 9 of 18 from the field, including South Dakota State's opening four baskets. Irwin made all 12 of her free throws, eight coming in the fourth quarter, as the Jackrabbits were 25 of 36 at the line. South Dakota State shot 18 free throws in the fourth compared to UMKC's 12 attempts for the game.

Mesa Byom added nine points for South Dakota State (20-2, 13-0), which has won 17 straight games. The Jackrabbits were without starting forward Tori Nelson and conference scoring leader Myah Selland due to injuries.

The Jackrabbits close their regular season against UMKC on Saturday, attempting to finish the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 11 points for UMKC (10-10, 7-7). The Roos were held to 37% shooting and 20 second-half points.