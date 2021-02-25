Southern Utah looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Southern Utah (16-3, 9-2) vs. Northern Arizona (5-14, 4-9)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its fifth straight conference win against Northern Arizona. Southern Utah's last Big Sky loss came against the Weber State Wildcats 91-67 on Jan. 21. Northern Arizona lost 85-80 on the road to Southern Utah in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Cameron Shelton has averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Lumberjacks. Luke Avdalovic is also a key contributor, producing 9.8 points per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Tevian Jones, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shelton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Northern Arizona has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three games while Southern Utah has assists on 41 of 92 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Utah offense has scored 85.3 points per game this season, ranking the Thunderbirds sixth among Division I teams. The Northern Arizona defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 248th overall).

