BG seeks revenge on Akron

Bowling Green (13-9, 9-7) vs. Akron (14-5, 12-4)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green seeks revenge on Akron after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last went at it on Jan. 19, when the Zips outshot Bowling Green 37.3 percent to 33.3 percent and hit 14 more foul shots en route to a 12-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green's Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 75 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Loren Cristian Jackson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. Jackson has 33 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bowling Green is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 10-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Falcons are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 8-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The Akron defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

